Pennsylvania woman, 5-year-old girl dead in murder-suicide

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their Major Case Team is investigating a murder-suicide just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Police say Christina Tyler of Wilkes-Barre apparently killed 5-year-old Olivia Tyler and then killed herself. Sources close the investigation have confirmed Christina is Olivia’s mother.

Multiple units, including crime scene investigators are at the scene. State Police say the two were found dead inside a vehicle. Investigators appear to be focusing on a red car parked just off the road.

Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating a murder-suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.