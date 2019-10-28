Pembroke, Trenton still working to restore power after storm

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WKRN) – Pembroke and Trenton are two of the most damaged cities in Kentucky after Saturday’s storm.

Weather experts were out surveying the land Sunday while crews worked to restore power to thousands of residents.

The Todd County Fiscal Court posted an alert closing the area of Trenton Saturday saying it was too dangerous to travel through.

In Pembroke, the all-volunteer fire department responded to calls the entire weekend. The majority of downed trees trapping residents in their homes or crushing roofs, as well as downed power lines.

About ten poles snapped cutting off the town’s main power.

“I live in the Pembroke Apartments, and yesterday afternoon about 3 o’clock, a gust of wind which we think was a small tornado came through,” said resident Rita Calhoun, “Broke trees down, limbs fell on cars, we had vinyl coming out of our apartment complex, running down the stairs, nails, everything, it was awful, within like 5 or 10 minutes, and we were without power since 3 o’clock yesterday.”

The fire department opened its door to the community early Sunday.

“This morning we opened up our station to the community to allow them to come recharge their cell phones, get a warm place to stay, something to eat,” said Fire Chief Nick Belair.

Local businesses donated food and drinks. The Red Cross also accompanied the fire department checking on residents.

“Right now, we’re just working with the community to get their houses back in order, from tree limbs off power lines, to tree limbs off the back of their sheds or homes, or even just giving them a generator for their medical needs and things like that,” Belair said.

“They fed us coffee and donuts this morning and pizza this afternoon, so we got warm food and coffee and drinks,” Calhoun told News 2, “We appreciate everything they’re doing for us, we just want the power back!”

More than 500 people remained without power in Pembroke Sunday night.