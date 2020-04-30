Peg Leg Porker owner writes “enough is enough” in open letter to Mayor as city proposes 32% property tax increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – In an open letter to Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle writes, “enough is enough” as he discusses a proposed property tax increase.
The letter which was prompted by a proposed property tax increase of 32% comes in the wake of March Tornadoes and the current situation with COVID-19, which has taken a major toll on many Nashville Businesses.
In his letter, Bringle claims his property taxes have increased by 1100% in the past seven years at his popular restaurant located in the Gulch.
“Now the mayor is proposing a 32% tax increase across the board,” said Bringle. “That would take my property taxes to 72,000 a year. To put that into perspective that is $6,000 a month. Not in rent, not in a lease, not in a mortgage, but to the city. When we have large corporations that have been recruited into town that aren’t paying a dime.”
Metro Finance estimates that the city will experience a $470 million revenue decline over a 16-month time frame due to the impact of COVID-19 and the March tornado. The decline in revenue during Q4 of fiscal year 2020 required Metro to cut expenditures and spend down remaining fund balances, leaving Metro with only $12 million of fund balances at the end of FY20.
“This is an unprecedented and difficult time for all Nashvillians,” said Mayor Cooper. “Thousands of residents have lost their jobs during the pandemic, and that makes the necessary decision to raise taxes all the more difficult. And as I mentioned during the State of Metro address, the city has thinned its cash reserves to a point where we find ourselves without a rainy-day fund during a stormy season. This is a crisis budget – not a discretionary budget – that will ensure Metro and Metro Nashville Public Schools can continue to meet our community’s needs.”
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below:
MORE COVERAGE
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|27
|Bedford
|169
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|592
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|48
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|35
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|74
|Davidson
|2,454
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|72
|Dyer
|34
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|34
|Gibson
|44
|Giles
|7
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|43
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|152
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|5
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|221
|Lake
|53
|Lauderdale
|19
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|13
|Loudon
|32
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|131
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|42
|McMinn
|89
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|8
|Monroe
|16
|Montgomery
|141
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|119
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|448
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|48
|Shelby
|2,432
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|48
|Sumner
|619
|Tipton
|98
|Trousdale
|122
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|21
|White
|6
|Williamson
|408
|Wilson
|250
|Residents of other states/countries
|234
|Pending
|42
|Total Cases – as of (4/29/20)
|10,366
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|McMinn
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|11
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|37
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|9
|Wilson
|4
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)
|195