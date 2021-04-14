Accused ‘Peeping Tom’ arrested after allegedly pointing phone at woman in South Nashville tanning salon booth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man accused of pointing his phone at a woman inside a stand-up tanning booth in South Nashville.

According to a release from Metro police, 37-year-old George A. Powell, was arrested after allegedly invading a woman’s privacy at a South Nashville tanning salon.

On March 30, Powell allegedly pointed his cell phone at an undressed woman in an adjoining stand-up booth.

The barriers between the booths are about eight-feet-tall, but police report foot stools inside would allow someone to extend an arm over the barrier.

As soon as the victim saw the phone… she immediately got dressed, exited and spoke to staff and patrons in the tanning salon.

The husband of a patron knocked on the door of Powell’s booth. Powell then allowed the man to look at his phone and no incriminating evidence was seen.

A detective from the MNPD’s Special Victims Unit obtained video from the business of Powell checking in that day, confirming his identity.

He was arrested at his home Tuesday night and was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

No other information was immediately released.