Peeks of sun this afternoon; tricky winter weather situation Monday

Waking up cloudy and chilly with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We’ll keep the clouds around for much of the day but expect a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

Highs will make it into the low 40s and we stay dry for the Titans game! Titan Up! Wind will also be light out of the north.

A tricky weather make moves in tomorrow and winter weather is possible! A low tracks to the south, and this combined with moisture and cold air means that we will likely see a few snow showers in the mix starting early Monday. As temperatures warm by the afternoon, that snow may turn to a wintry mix.

Areas south and east could see up to an inch of snow, with a dusting to 1/2″ in Nashville. We’ll keep you posted!

Then, get ready for milder temps as we head towards the middle to end of next week. Colder air is set to move back in just in time for next weekend.