CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.

It happened at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday at Preachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.

Authorities say one adult male was hit. There is no update on his condition at this time.

The road was closed for a few hours, but it was since reopened.