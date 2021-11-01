Pedestrian struck on Lebanon Pike dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a man has died after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Lebanon Pike.

According to police, 21-year-old Preston Scott Skinner was struck by a Scion XB. Skinner was walking in the middle lane of traffic on the outbound side when he was struck.

The driver reportedly had limited sight distance when she crossed over a bridge near Old Lebanon Pike and street lighting was dim at the time of the crash. She stopped immediately after the crash and police said there were no signs of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene.

Skinner died on Sunday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.