Pedestrian struck by car on Nolensville Pike critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was struck by a car crossing the street on Nolensville Pike.

According to reports, police responded to the call at 7:06 p.m. on Sunday evening that an individual was hit by a car.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the crash caused outbound and inbound lanes of Nolensville Pike between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory View to shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

