Pedestrian struck and killed on I-24 West near Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several lanes of Interstate 24 westbound just south of downtown near the I-24 and I-40 split were shut down Monday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck and killed near the Murfreesboro Pike exit.

According to Metro Police, the 40-year-old Nashville man was struck by a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser in the far-left lane of I-24 as he was running across the interstate. Efforts are underway to notify the deceased man’s family.

According to witnesses and the driver of the PT Cruiser, the pedestrian ran into the path of the PT Cruiser and died on impact. The driver braked but was unable to avoid the collision.

Metro Police tells News 2 that a few minutes before the crash, an officer had stopped to talk to the man who matched the description of a burglary suspect on Murfreesboro Pike between the I-24 westbound bridge and Spence Lane. While the officer was in his car checking on the man’s information, the man fled on foot into a wooded area. The officer did not tell the man to stop or give chase, and he was at no time detained or told he had to stay with the officer.

Investigators noted that there were no signs of impairment on the part of the driver of the PT Cruiser.