Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallatin Pike at Ardee Avenue Friday night Identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the pedestrian fatally injured after being struck by two vehicles Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Gallatin Pike at Ardee Avenue.

The person is identified as 56-year-old Kenneth J. Urbach, who was homeless.

According to reports, it shows that Urbach began crossing Gallatin Pike at Ardee Avenue in the crosswalk, but did not have the walk signal, and then left the crosswalk after reaching the middle of Gallatin Pike. He was out of the crosswalk in the right southbound lane when he was struck by a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by 31-year-old Victor Futrell.

According to witnesses, a second vehicle, a large black pickup truck, then struck Urbach but did not stop, continuing south on Gallatin Pike. The driver of the Camaro, Futrell, stopped and attempted to render aid to Urbach who died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver of the black pickup truck is asked to call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.