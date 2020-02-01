Pedestrian struck and killed in Clarksville Friday night

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed Friday night.

According to authorities, a 44-year-old male was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado west on Tiny Town Road and struck a 57-year-old female pedestrian standing in the middle of the left westbound lane of Tiny Town Road.

Police say, the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway. The area is not well lit and the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or intersection.



The woman was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

There have been no charges filed.