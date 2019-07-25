Pedestrian killed on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County was closed westbound Thursday morning as authorities investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a commercial vehicle.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was killed in the incident that happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 71.

During the investigation, I-24 was closed westbound between the I-840 and Almaville Road exits.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation expected the interstate to reopen for the morning commute.

No further details have been released.

