Pedestrian killed in South Nashville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the on-ramp to Interstate 24 on Murfreesboro Road near Spence Lane.

Metro police reported a vehicle hit the pedestrian, identified as Gregory Rosebud, who was walking on the ramp.

The victim appears to have gone through the windshield and into the 2015 Honda Accord, according to Metro police.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle after the crash and ran away, according to Metro police. Authorities believe two women were inside the Honda and they are now searching for Pamela Parks for questioning in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said the 51-year-old woman’s ID was found inside the Honda and she was last known to have lived in Mt. Juliet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-862-8600.

The on-ramp to I-24 West was closed to traffic but has since reopened.