Pedestrian killed in South Nashville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver who reportedly fled the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night in South Nashville.

According to police, 31-year-old Ruben Hernandez Aguilar, a homeless man, was crossing Nolensville Pike around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Aguilar was not in the crosswalk when he was hit, officers said. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved is possibly an orange Chevrolet Camaro, police explained.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved or its driver is urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, Hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.