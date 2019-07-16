Police: Panhandler hit, killed by dump truck on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An apparent panhandler has died after being hit by a dump truck Tuesday morning in downtown Nashville.

Metro police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Broadway and 13th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian was deceased.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the truck was stopped at a red light, and when the light turned green, the truck driver proceeded into the intersection, turning west onto Broadway from 13th Avenue South.

The driver stated he did not see the pedestrian who was then hit by the passenger side of the truck.

According to officers, multiple witnesses advised the pedestrian, known to frequent the area, had been panhandling in the roadway prior to the crash, holding a sign and collecting money from motorists.

The dump truck driver was not expected to face charges, police added.

Refresh this page for updates.