Pedestrian killed in crash along Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash along Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and McGavock Pike, which is near Briley Parkway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported the male victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. The driver who hit the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The in-bound lanes are closed to traffic. It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen.