Pedestrian involved in Clarksville crash; Tiny Town Road closed in both directions

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened on Tiny Town Road near Green Acres Drive.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian. Police have also not yet said what led up to the crash.

Officials say this is causing major traffic issues. The public is asked to find alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

Police are still investigating.