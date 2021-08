NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was rushed to a Nashville hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Nashboro Village area early Friday morning.

Metro police responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a collision at the intersection of Nashboro Boulevard and Murfreesboro Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

The pedestrian struck was taken from the scene by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released.