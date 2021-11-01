Pedestrian hit while crossing Highway 46 in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Dickson.

It happened on Highway 46, just north of Interstate 40 around 6:15 p.m.

Sheriff Tim Eads told News 2 a pedestrian was hit while crossing Highway 46. There’s no word on the pedestrian’s condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.