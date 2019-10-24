Live Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on Putnam County road

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night while walking along Highway 56 in Putnam County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, Randall Bilbrey was walking southbound in the roadway near Hulon Ferrell Road, when he was hit by a car being driven in the same direction.

Bilbrey, a 28-year-old man from Bloomington Springs, did not survive his injuries, troopers said.

The incident remains under investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

