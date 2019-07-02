Driver hit, killed on side of Marshall County interstate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old Ardmore man was hit and killed by a semi tractor trailer Monday night when he stepped out of his disabled sedan parked on the shoulder of the interstate in Marshall County.

The incident happened just before midnight on I-65 near mile marker 34.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, when Caymen Edwards got out of his broken-down sedan, the driver of a tractor trailer crossed the center line, striking and killing Edwards.

The crash report states the driver of the tractor trailer left the scene and drove to the Love’s Truck Stop, located off of exit 46.

Investigators said criminal charges were not expected in the case.

