Pedestrian hit & killed in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Nashville.
According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened around 5:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Haywood Lane.
First responders were called to the scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a car vs. pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on arrival.
