Pedestrian hit & killed in South Nashville

A close-up photo of police lights by night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Nashville.

According to Nashville Fire Department officials, it happened around 5:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Haywood Lane.

First responders were called to the scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a car vs. pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on arrival.

News 2 has reached out to Metro Police and will provide more information as we receive it.