NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Saturday.

This happened around 1:30 p.m. on Bell Road near Hickory Hollow Lane.

71-year old Rose Rolan was crossing Bell Road when she reportedly walked in front of a vehicle being driven by 30-year old Charlie Turcios.

Rolan was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Turcios was ticketed for driving without a license.

Rolan was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.