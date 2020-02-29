Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill police tell News 2 that one person is dead after getting hit by a car early Saturday morning.

Investigators said that a woman was crossing Saturn Parkway when a car hit her. The victim is about 30-years-old.

They said the collision happened in the Westbound lane between Kedron Road and Port Royal Road.

Police said the car stopped and there are no charges against the driver at this time. They are still investigating why the woman was crossing the road in the first place. Officers tell News 2 that this is a gruesome scene.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.