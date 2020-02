ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said one person is dead after getting hit by a train in Antioch.

This happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning off of Franklin Limestone Road in Antioch. Police said a train hit a pedestrian and that person died at the scene.

They said this appears to be accidental at this time, but are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.