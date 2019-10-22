Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near GM plant in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the bridge outside the GM plant in Spring Hill.
According to Columbia police, a driver was crossing the bridge around 6 a.m. and struck the pedestrian, who was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver who hit the pedestrian is reportedly cooperating with investigators.
The incident happened on the bridge where striking United Auto Worker members have been picketing since mid-September amid contract talks with General Motors.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting Columbia police with the investigation.
