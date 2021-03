NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed on I-24 Saturday morning.

According to a release from Metro police, it happened around 1:40 a.m. on I-24.

Police say the pedestrian was in the right lane of travel when they were hit and killed by a Lexus sedan.

Witnesses reported seeing the pedestrian standing in the roadway with his back to traffic and his head looking up before being hit.

No other information was immediately released.