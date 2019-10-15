Pedestrian found injured in street dies, possible hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a man’s injuries turn fatal after he was found in the roadway over the weekend.

58-year-old Anthony Brownlow was found lying in the southbound outside lane of Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The injured man was taken to Vanderbilt and was pronounced dead. Doctors determined his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car, police stated.

According to Metro, a witness reported seeing an SUV speeding from the scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved, the driver should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.