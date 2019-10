MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 58-year-old man has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Manchester.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Interstate Drive.

According to Manchester police, a vehicle traveling westbound struck Lawrence Mullican, a man known locally as “Caveman.” He did not survive his injuries, officers said.

No other information has been released as the incident remains under investigation.