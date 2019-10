NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a WeGo bus Thursday morning on Eighth Avenue South.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South near Gleaves Street.

Metro police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway is partially blocked to traffic.

