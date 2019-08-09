Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near Opryland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Opryland Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Music Valley Drive near McGavock Pike.

Metro police said the man was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No additional information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.

