Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck along I-24 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a pick-up truck while walking along Interstate 24 in Robertson County late Sunday night.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:15 p.m. on I-24 westbound near mile marker 24 in the area of Coopertown.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Lonnie Sanders, who is from Alexandria, was walking in the right lane of the interstate, when the driver of a pick-up truck attempted to swerve to avoid a collision.

Sanders was hit by the truck and was pronounced dead by first responders, according to a crash report.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

