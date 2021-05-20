Pedestrian deaths in South Nashville prompt calls for change from safety advocates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent deaths of two pedestrians in South Nashville is prompting safety advocates to call for improvements yet again.

Metro police said Richard Farliss was hit and killed just after midnight on Murfreesboro Pike near Plus Park Boulevard. Two days prior, Christopher Stewart was hit and killed on I-24 west near Murfreesboro Pike as well.

“For us, it’s a bit of outrage. We know that fatalities are going to continue to occur until we see strong committed infrastructure now,” said Walk Bike Nashville’s Brenda Perez. “We know that there’s plans in the works but last year was the deadliest year for pedestrians in Nashville and without major infrastructure we can expect the same this year.”

2020 was a record year for pedestrian deaths in Nashville with 39 people losing their lives on the area’s roads and streets, according to Walk Bike Nashville. The group also reported at least 248 additional people were injured in traffic crashes while walking.

“We are continuing to see the same trends and the majority of pedestrian deaths occur when the time changes in the fall so now would be the perfect time to really start making those changes and make the assessment of street light safety, make sure all the cross walks are clearly marked – all the things we know can make an impact now in order to prevent that mass surge that happens in the Fall,” Perez said.

Murfreesboro Pike was one of seven roads where the organization said the most people were struck and killed while walking.

To take a look at the other locations where there incidents happened, click here.

Walk Bike Nashville also helps families who lost loved ones to these kinds of incidents to advocate for change themselves. Click here for more information.