Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash along Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Nashville late Sunday night.

The crash happened on Nolensville Pike at Elysian Fields Road around 11:10 p.m.

Metro police reported arriving officers found a 48-year-old man lying in the middle of the street with critical injuries.

Investigators said a witness said the man was attempting to cross Nolensville Road when he was hit by a full-sized, white van that was traveling outbound.

The van fled the scene after the crash and the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Metro police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.