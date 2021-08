NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Dickerson Pike, according to police.

The original call came in around 9:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the pedestrian was in the roadway at the time of the crash. There are no charges pending. The pedestrian was critically injured and taken to an area hospital.

There is no current update on their condition.