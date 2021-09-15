Pearl Cohn High School student charged with carrying loaded gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old student at Pearl Cohn High School was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on campus.

Metro police say officers were notified at around 9 a.m. Wednesday after people reported seeing the teen putting an item along the football field fence line before walking into school. The gun, a .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered after officers searched school grounds.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention where he was charged with unlawful gun possession on school property.