Pearl Cohn High School student charged with carrying loaded gun on campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gun in School Generic

(Source: MGN Online)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old student at Pearl Cohn High School was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on campus.

Metro police say officers were notified at around 9 a.m. Wednesday after people reported seeing the teen putting an item along the football field fence line before walking into school. The gun, a .380 semi-automatic pistol, was recovered after officers searched school grounds.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention where he was charged with unlawful gun possession on school property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss