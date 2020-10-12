Peak fall foliage coming soon to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — If you love fall foliage, it’s on its way here in Middle Tennessee! By the end of this month, Middle Tennessee will be vibrant with fall colors.

Smokymountains.com’s fall foliage map predicts when and where fall colors peak.

If you want to see that fall foliage right now, you’ll need to head to East Tennessee. Peak color in The Great Smoky Mountains will happen over the next two weeks.

Abram Falls courtesy of Haowen Xu.

In East Tennessee, the leaves at higher elevations will peak first followed by the leaves at lower elevations.

In Middle Tennessee, you can expect peak fall foliage during the last week of October, and many of those colors stick around into the first week of November.

There’s no shortage of places to go to leaf peep in Middle Tennessee. Some popular leaf viewing spots include Natchez Trace Parkway, Standing Stone State Park, Radnor Lake, Warner Parks, and Long Hunter State Park among others.

There's nothing better than experiencing the fall foliage along the Trace! Post your pics from your own journey – and make sure to tag us for a chance to be featured. 📸 pic.twitter.com/2lXq7td92H — The Natchez Trace (@TheNatchezTrace) October 12, 2020

If you are seeing beautiful fall foliage, you can email your pictures to us at pix@wkrn.com.