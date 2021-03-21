Peacocks, emus, sheep and cats killed in Bethpage barn fire

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several wildlife were killed in a barn fire in Bethpage, according to officials with the Southeast Community Fire Department.

It happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. off of Old 31 East.

The fire happened about a mile and a half from the fire station. Crews say they could see heavy smoke and flames coming over the tree tops.

They arrived on scene quickly and saw the structure was a barn that was covered in flames.

The first firefighter on the scene says there was nothing to save at that point, but the homeowner was trying to protect some wildlife she had in the barn. This included emus, sheep and cats. There was also a large cage full of peacocks attached to the barn the owner tried to save.

Crews focused on protecting the owner from the fire and the barn eventually collapsed on itself. A lot of animals died but the owner is okay.

Fire officials say the owner runs a petting zoo nearby. The County Fire Investigator says there is evidence of stripped wires, and a heavy fuel load inside lit the structure off quickly.

This is a developing story.