Patriots fans describe game day atmosphere in Gillette Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Each NFL stadium around the nation has a different game day atmosphere.

At Nissan Stadium, you will see a sea of blue, you might spot a big time country singer and it’s hard to miss T-RAC walking down the sidelines, but what’s game day like in Gillette Stadium?

When you’re walking in you can’t miss the posters and video screens showing off the six Lombardi trophies. In fact, most places you look you will find a Patriots logo somewhere.

As far as the crowds during a playoff game, Patriots fans tell News 2 it is “loud” and “crazy”.

“It is loud it is going to be crazy. There are a lot of early tailgating people and hopefully it doesn’t get out of hand, but for the most part Pats fans are respectful of other fans…as long as the Pats win that is,” said Patriots fan Jeff Ross.

“It is going to be really exciting and crazy, but this feeling of everyone coming together that you don’t have when you are in the parking lot. Then you go in and it all unified and GO PATS,” added fan Alexandra Uhl.

The Titans play Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

