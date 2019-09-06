Patient charged with sexually assaulting employee at Summit hospital

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with sexual battery after an incident at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

According to a Metro police affidavit, it happened when 27-year-old Kelby Bowen was being released from the hospital

Bowen and a woman were the only ones in the hospital room when she said he uncrossed his arms from behind his head, grabbed her behind, reached between her legs and grabbed her, according to Metro police.

The victim says the contact was completely unwanted and without consent.

Metro police said after he removed his hand, he smiled, said “sorry” and winked at the victim.

Bowen was booked into the Metro jail and charged with sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

