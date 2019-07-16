Patient accused of stealing from nurse at Metro General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested months after he’s accused of stealing from the nurse treating him at Nashville’s Metro General Hospital.

Tijuan Flowers, 48, was booked Monday night into the Metro jail on charges including theft of property and criminal impersonation.

Metro police said the victim was working in the Express Care area of General Hospital on New Year’s Eve when Flowers came to her for treatment.

The victim reportedly left the area briefly and when she returned, she told officers she saw Flowers standing at the end of the nurses’ station counter, where her purse was stored.

Flowers was administered medication and left, the victim stated.

When she checked her purse, she said the contents were in disarray and $50 was missing.

Flowers was eventually identified as a suspect in the theft.

He was arrested and jailed in lieu of a $3,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.