Patchy fog is developing throughout the area this morning, but otherwise, it’s a mild start with temperatures in the 50s on the Cumberland Plateau and 60s west.

Temperatures are going to reach the mid-80s this afternoon and tomorrow. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today, with more sunshine for your Sunday.

A few strong storms will be possible west of I-65 Monday afternoon and evening. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect for this time with damaging winds being the main threat.