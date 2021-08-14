Patchy dense morning fog followed by scattered storms

Waking up to areas of patchy fog this morning. If you had rain yesterday, you may see fog in your area this morning.

This afternoon will bring a few scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a washout but there will be enough rain to hold our highs in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow looks similar to today with mid-80s and afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the mix.

Tropical Depression Fred will bring moisture into our neck of the woods early next week, so look for higher rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Once that moisture moves out, higher temperatures move in. Highs will be back to near 90 by the end of the week.