Passenger charged with fondling child on flight into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 59-year-old passenger on a flight into Nashville was arrested after police said he fondled a child seated in front of him on the plane.

Airport police responded Monday morning to Gate C20 at Nashville International Airport for a report of “inappropriate touching” onboard a Southwest Airlines flight that had just landed.

Ali Ranjbar (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant states the child told officers that the passenger seated behind her had reached between the seats to touch her arm on multiple occasions.

She explained that he also “rubbed her armpit and upper right breast,” according to the police report.

Another passenger told investigators that she saw the passenger hold up his jacket and reach between the seats to touch the little girl.

Officers identified the passenger as Ali Ranjbar. He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony sexual battery.

He was released Monday night on a $25,000 bond.