Passenger at Nashville airport arrested after ‘dine-and-dash’ injures woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger at Nashville International Airport has been arrested after investigators said he injured a woman while attempting to dine-and-dash.

Airport police responded around 12:30 p.m. Monday to Gate C18, where they said two passengers had fallen and were still on the ground.

When officers arrived, they said other passengers and airport employees were assisting the man and woman.

A warrant states a bartender at an airport restaurant said the man had several alcohol drinks and purchased alcohol for other passengers.

He left without paying and slammed into a female passenger, injuring the woman, who was transported to a hospital due to the severity of the injuries, according to the police report.

Detectives said the entire incident was captured on video.

The 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $1,000.