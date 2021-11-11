Party bus company volunteers to bus high school football team to playoff game amid bus driver shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — High school playoff football games are kicking off Friday across Middle Tennessee. These student-athletes are seeing the reward for their hard work on and off the field, but how one team would get to their big game was up for question.

Trousdale County High School’s football team was facing a problem with getting to their game against Miegs County. For weeks, they have tried to find a charter bus to take the team, but couldn’t find one.

“I tried for three weeks to find a bus, but they were all sold out,” Head Coach Blake Satterfield said.

One of the main issues that many bus companies are facing is finding drivers. News 2 called several companies and they all said that they are facing that problem.

Coach Satterfield told News 2 about the importance of having a chartered bus for their players. Going to the playoffs will make a lifelong memory for them.

After several calls, Honky Tonk Party Express company agreed to give the team a ride. They are providing two shuttle buses and some of the drivers are using their day off to help take this team to the big game.

“We are so appreciative to everyone for their support and help,” Coach Satterfield said.

Their game against Miegs County starts at 7 p.m. Friday.