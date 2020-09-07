Partial lower Broadway road closure creates more room for social distancing

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — This Labor Day weekend thousands of people flocked to Nashville’s lower Broadway honky tonks and restaurants.

It was the first weekend that bars were operating under Metro’s modified phase two guidelines, which allows bars to serve twenty five people inside and twenty five people outside at a time.

Restaurants and bars that serve food can operate at half capacity.

On Saturday night people packed sidewalks while waiting in lines to get inside establishments.

“I’m going to be honest with you, we’re walking up and down the street just like New York City. Back and forth like sardines,” tourist James Colley said.

On Sunday afternoon Mayor John Cooper made a last-minute change and shut down part of lower Broadway to vehicle traffic.

He tweeted out an announcement just before five o’clock Sunday night, notifying the public that cars wouldn’t be able to drive between 4th and 5th avenues in an effort to create more space for social distancing.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Broadway will be closed between 4th and 5th Ave for pedestrians to promote social distancing. @MNPDNashville will have traffic control officers to route vehicles around the closure. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 6, 2020

“I noticed that cars were driving by and now they’re closed,” tourist Lauren Plante said.

“There was actually a lot of traffic that went through, a lot of traffic. But now it’s closed and everyone is just walking around,” tourist Sage Savanich said.

The street closure created more room for bar-goers to walk around and space out. Lines formed in the street, rather than on cramped lower Broadway sidewalks.

People wait in line to get in a lower Broadway bar after partial road closure creates more room for social distancing.

People who spent Saturday and Sunday under Nashville’s neon lights told News 2 that Mayor Cooper’s decision made a noticeable difference.

“It’s definitely a little less crowded. There definitely seems to be a lot more patrol from law enforcement,” tourist Fatine Ouazzani said.

“It was more crowded last night than it is tonight. There’s more space on the sidewalks, more distancing,” said tourist Shannon Crawford.

The road closure ended at 11:00pm on Sunday night. Metro has made no further comment about future lower Broadway road closures to create space for social distancing.