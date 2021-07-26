Part of West Wilson Middle to house Stoner Creek Elementary students for new school year

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Both West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary School were heavily damaged after an EF-3 tornado slammed through the area in the middle of the night on March 3, 2020.

While Stoner Creek Elementary has been demolished, parts of West Wilson Middle School were largely untouched by the tornado. As a result, the undamaged portion of West Wilson Middle will house Stoner Creek Elementary Students for the 2021-22 school year.

Stoner Creek Elementary principal Amanda Smith is excited for classes to start on August 5th, but there’s still work to do, and there will be a learning curve for both students and teachers.

“Teachers will be co-teaching, working together to deliver instruction to students. So definitely exciting that the students will have two teachers to work with and to learn with all year,” says Smith.

Lunchtime and PE will also look different for staff and students. Students will be bussed to Stoner Creek’s gymnasium.

“Students will come through a serving line and get a hot lunch, and they will be transported from this building by bus to the gym where they will have cafeteria, lunch, and their related arts classes,” according to Smith.

In the days before the school year begins, teachers will continue to organize their classrooms in preparation for the students who will soon fill them. Despite the challenges over the last year and a half, this year’s enrollment for Stoner Creek Elementary has been healthy.