1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

Part of I-24 closed near Monteagle as snow blankets Southeast TN

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound side of Interstate 24 is closed near Monteagle as snow blanketed Southeast Tennessee Saturday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting unscheduled highway maintenance near mile marker 136. It is not estimated to clear until noon.

TDOT Smartway cameras showed traffic stopped or barely moving in that area.

There are no delays being reported for westbound traffic.

Click HERE for live traffic updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar