Part of I-24 closed near Monteagle as snow blankets Southeast TN

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The eastbound side of Interstate 24 is closed near Monteagle as snow blanketed Southeast Tennessee Saturday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting unscheduled highway maintenance near mile marker 136. It is not estimated to clear until noon.

TDOT Smartway cameras showed traffic stopped or barely moving in that area.

There are no delays being reported for westbound traffic.

Click HERE for live traffic updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.