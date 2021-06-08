Part of Franklin Road to be named after fallen officer Destin Legieza

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Brentwood will soon name a stretch of Franklin Road after fallen officer Destin Legieza. 

A public ceremony will be held on the one-year anniversary of Officer Legieza’s death to dedicate the road and unveil the new sign. The ceremony will take place on June 18 at 3 p.m. 

Officer Legieza was killed in a crash on June 18, 2020. According to officials, Officer Legieza was hit by Ashley Kroese, who was driving the wrong way on Franklin Road without her headlights. A warrant revealed that Kroese’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.  

Kroese was charged with vehicular homicide.  

